Boys basketball set for sectional week
The 110th annual IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament begins Tuesday with sectional openers.
The following is a look at the KT-area teams’ first games.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Peru at Twin Lakes
6 p.m. — Eastern vs. Bellmont (at Norwell)
6 p.m. — Cass at Winamac
6 p.m. — Carroll vs. Rossville (at Western Boone)
6 p.m. — Tipton vs. Sheridan (at Blackford)
6 p.m. — Tri-Central at Wes-Del
7:45 p.m. — Kokomo at Harrison
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Northwestern vs. West Lafayette (at Twin Lakes)
7:45 p.m. — Maconaquah vs. Benton Central (at TL)
Friday
6 p.m. — Western vs. Peru-TL winner (at TL)
7:45 p.m. — Taylor vs. Blackford-MG winner (at Blackford)
Hot-hitting IUK wins series opener
IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat Ohio Christian 8-1 Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Cougars (6-6) cracked eight extra-base hits. Former Kokomo Kat standout Noah Hurlock led the way a three-run home run in the second inning and an RBI double in the third inning as the Cougars jumped to a 5-0 lead.
Chad Gariseck also hit a homer for the Cougars and Thomas Obergfell had two doubles. Owen Callaghan started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out eight and walked five. Justin Reed pitched three shutout innings and held OCU to two hits and Sam Hinshaw pitched a scoreless ninth.
The teams are scheduled for a doubleheader today starting at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.