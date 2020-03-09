IU Kokomo baseball takes DH sweep
IU Kokomo’s baseball team swept River States Conference rival Point Park in a Sunday doubleheader at Municipal Stadium.
The Cougars beat the Pioneers 5-4 in the opener, winning on Noah Hurlock’s walk-off hit. The Cougars followed with a 12-6 win in the second game.
In the nine-inning opener, Riley Garczynski led the Cougars with a 3-for-5 game. He had an RBI triple and scored two runs. Hurlock and Thomas Obergfell both went 2 for 4 and both drove in two runs, Jared Heard also was 2 for 4 and Austin Weiler was 2 for 5.
Justin Reed, the Cougars’ fourth pitcher of the game, earned the win. He faced four batters and retired all four.
In the second game, which was a seven-inning game, the Pioneers led 3-0 after the first inning. The Cougars responded by scoring nine runs over the second and third innings to build a 9-5 lead and they went on to beat the Pioneers 12-6.
Heard, Weiler, Chad Garisek and Bryce Lanz drove in two runs apiece. Heard, Weiler and Cody Bible scored two runs apiece. Bible was 2 for 2, Lanz was 2 for 3 and Heard was 2 for 4.
Max McKee, the Cougars’ fourth pitcher of the game, was the winner. He worked the final 4.1 innings, allowed three hits and one run, struck out four and walked two.
IUK (11-8 overall, 5-1 RSC) took two of three in the series.
The Cougars return to action Tuesday when non-conference opponent Bethel visits for a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
IUK basketball set for national tourney
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team will play in the NAIA Division II national tournament this week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It’s a 32-team, single-elimination tournament.
The No. 22-ranked Cougars (26-7) are matched against No. 12 Madonna University (25-8) in the opening round. Their game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
