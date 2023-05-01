IUK baseball sweeps Rio Grande
The IU Kokomo baseball team secured fourth place in the River States Conference Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Rio Grande. Saturday’s victories gave IUK a sweep of the three-game series which closed the Cougars’ regular season.
IUK (26-19) finished 17-10 in the league and dropped Rio Grande into fifth at 14-13. The teams were tied at the start of the series.
In Saturday’s opener, the Cougars rode a strong start from J.T. Holton to a 12-5 victory. Holton threw six innings for the win, allowing five hits, a walk and one run (earned) while striking out four. The Cougar offense gave him an 11-1 lead when he departed.
Luke Barnes got IUK off to a flying start with a two-run homer in the second inning. He had a huge game going 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks, two runs scored and three RBI. Jack Leverenz went 3 for 5 and also drove in three runs. Riley Garczynski, Nolan Bowser, Tucker Platt and Dylan Steele each had two hits.
In the second game, Gavin Smith smashed two homers, Leverenz and Cade Combs hit one each and the Cougars jumped out to an 8-0 lead through four innings before posting an 8-6 victory. Smith drove in three runs and Blake Kimball plated two on sacrifice flies. Operating as an opener, Ben Harris started and threw three scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and a strikeout before relief pitched the rest of the game.
IUK advances to the RSC tournament, which runs Thursday through this coming Sunday in Chillicothe, Ohio.
BobKats fall in series closer
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Canada – The Newfoundland Rogues beat the Kokomo BobKats 125-117 Saturday to take the three-game series 2-1. Kokomo won the non-division The Basketball League series opener Wednesday and Newfoundland won Friday. All three games were in Newfoundland.
Derek Hawthorne, Tujara Henderson and Larry Plummer carried the offensive load for the BobKats, combining for 98 of Kokomo’s 117 points. Hawthorne scored 33, Henderson scored 28 – including a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line – and Plummer 27. Kierell Green and Johnny Griffin Jr. each took eight rebounds. Hawthorne dished six assists.
The BobKats return to Upper Midwest Division play Thursday when they host the West Virginia Grind at 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym. The BobKats are back on the road Friday to play Flint United in Michigan, then have another road game Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Glass City Wranglers.
IUK track teams both take 4th
RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The IU Kokomo women’s track and field team and the men’s team each took fourth at the River States Conference Outdoor Track and Field Meets, held Friday and Saturday.
In the women’s meet, two Cougar throwers took first-place finishes to power IUK’s effort. Emma Byrum won the javelin with an effort of 36.55 meters, and took second in shot put and fifth in discus. Faith Rock won the discus with an effort of 38.19 meters – setting an IUK record – and was sixth in shot put.
Olivia Newcom took second in the hammer throw. Madison Dotlich was second in the 5K racewalk.
In total, seven Cougars were named all-RSC: Leslie Sprankles (800 meters); Dotlich (5K racewalk); Byrum (shot and javelin); Rock (discus); Newcom (hammer); and the 4x800 relay team of Isabelle Altic, Joy McDivitt, Rachel Eby and Leslie Sprankles.
Byrum was named IUK’s representative to the Champions of Character team.
• The Cougar men took fourth at the RSC meet. Julian Wallace, Clay Brubaker, Drew Caldwell and Rico Ortiz highlighted IUK’s effort by taking first in the 4x400 relay in a school-record 3:23.12.
Wallace had a strong meet. He was second in the 400 hurdles, fifth in the 400, fifth in high jump and fifth in triple jump. He set new IUK records in the 400 and high jump. Gabe Wedmore was second in shot and discus and sixth in the hammer. Nick Anders was second in the 5K racewalk.
Seven Cougars were named to the men’s all-RSC team: Wallace (400 hurdles); Anders (5K racewalk); Kale Kottkamp (javelin); Drew Caldwell (800); Gabe Wedmore (discus, shot); and the 4x400 relay team. Brubaker was IUK’s representative on the Champions of Character team.
