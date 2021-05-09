BobKats fall by 2 to Dayton Flight
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Flight beat the Kokomo BobKats 101-99, ending the BobKats’ three-game winning streak.
Eugene German led Kokomo (8-2) with 28 points. A.J. Patty had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Derek Hawthorne had 16 points, Trey Mitchell had 15 points and Tremont Moore had 13 points and eight boards.
Kokomo visits Flint on Friday before returning home to face Owensboro on Saturday.
WMS bowlers win regional tourney
Western Middle School’s bowlers won the team event and four of the eight divisions at the regional tournament on Saturday at Heritage Lanes. This is Western’s fourth consecutive regional team championship.
The top four scores for a school combine to make its team score. For Western, Peter Weber led with a four-game series of 752, Marianna Hunt rolled 674, Audrey Adams rolled 606, and Miranda Smith had 600. The team qualified for semistate to be held Saturday at Lafayette.
Hunt (eighth grade girls), Adams (seventh grade girls), Weber (seventh grade boys) and Smith (sixth grade girls) won their divisions and qualified as individuals.
Also advancing was Nathan Lay from Central Middle School. He won the sixth grade boys division with a 612 series.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
