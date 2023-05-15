Hicks, Caylor going to NCAA tournament
Kokomo's Lauryn Hicks and Tipton's Bailey Caylor have helped their respective college softball teams reach the 64-team NCAA Tournament. There are 16 overall seeds and each will host a four-game regional. The regional winners advance to super regionals.
Hicks pitched Northern Kentucky to the Horizon League's tournament title. Hicks was named the tournament MVP. The Norse (23-30) will face No. 4 overall seed Tennessee (44-8) in the Knoxville Regional on Tennessee's campus. Tennessee is the SEC champion. Louisville (35-18) and Indiana (42-16) also will play in the regional.
Caylor helped Southern Illinois win the Missouri Valley Conference's tournament title. The Salukis (36-18) will face No. 15 overall seed Utah (37-13) in the Salt Lake City Regional on Utah's campus. Baylor (39-16) and Ole Miss (30-26) also are in the regional.
BobKats split pair of weekend games
The Glass City Wranglers broke free from a pair of fourth-quarter ties to down the Kokomo BobKats 117-108 Saturday in The Basketball League action at Memorial Gym.
Larry Plummer led Kokomo with 27 points. Derek Hawthrone scored 25. Devin Harris scored 15, Johnny Griffin Jr. scored 14, and Tremont Moore had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Hawthrone dished seven assists.
On Friday, the Kokomo BobKats overturned a five-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Medora Timberjacks 35-15 in the third quarter, then protected their lead in the fourth to finish off a 100-87 victory at Medora. Hawthorne had 18 points and 11 boards. Griffin had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Next for the BobKats is a home game against the Kalamazoo Galaxy at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Gym.
Track, tennis set for sectionals
It’s sectional week for track and field and also girls tennis.
For track and field, the girls sectional is Tuesday and the boys sectional is Thursday. Both meets are at Kokomo’s Walter Cross Field. They have the same field of teams — Eastern, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, Northwestern, Peru, Pioneer, Taylor, Tipton, Tri-Central and Western.
For girls tennis, the Howard County teams and Tipton play in the Kokomo Sectional. Maconaquah and Peru play in the Peru Sectional. Carroll and Lewis Cass play in the Logansport Sectional.
The IHSAA will draw tennis sectional pairings today.
HHC tourneys are this week
The Hoosier Heartland Conference’s baseball and softball tournaments are this week. The baseball tourney is set for Kokomo’s Championship Park and the softball tourney is at Delphi. Both tourneys are single elimination.
The baseball tourney runs today, Tuesday and Friday. Tickets are $6 per session or $10 for all sessions.
In today’s opening round, No. 8 seed Taylor plays No. 9 seed Tri-Central at 5 p.m. on field 1, No. 4 Rossville and No. 5 Rossville meet at 5:30 p.m. on field 2, No. 2 Delphi and No. 7 Clinton Central meet at 5:30 p.m. on field 3, No. 3 Carroll and No. 6 Sheridan meet at 5:30 p.m. on field 4, and No. 1 Eastern faces the Taylor-TC winner at 7:30 p.m. on field 1.
The softball tourney also runs today, Tuesday and Friday.
In today’s opening round, No. 8 seed Taylor faces No. 9 seed Sheridan at 5 p.m. on A&L field 1, No. 3 Delphi and No. 6 Clinton Prairie meet at 5 p.m. on on A&L field 2, No. 2 Eastern and No. 7 Tri-Central meet at 5:30 p.m. on A&L field 3, No. 4 Carroll and No. 5 Clinton Central meet at 7:15 p.m. on A&L field 2, and No. 1 Rossville faces the Taylor-Sheridan winner at 7:15 p.m. on A&L field 1.
