Caylor helps Salukis win MVC softball title
EVANSVILLE — Southern Illinois University’s softball team is headed to the NCAA tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Salukis (37-14) took down Drake, Illinois State and Northern Iowa to win the title.
Former Tipton standout Bailey Caylor was one of the Salukis’ tournament standouts. The freshman outfielder batted .500 (5 for 10) with a sacrifice and two runs. In SIU’s 7-2 upset of top-seeded Illinois State in the semifinal round, she was 2 for 3 with a walk and run.
Caylor made the all-tournament team. For the regular season, she earned All-MVC second-team honors.
She is batting a team-high .345.
WMS bowlers earn state spot
LAFAYETTE — Western Middle School’s bowlers are headed to the state finals after finishing third in the team event at the semistate tournament Saturday at Mike Aulby Arrowhead Lanes in Lafayette. The state finals are Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
For Western, Peter Weber had a four-game series of 819 including a final game of 256. Marianna Hunt had a 647 series, Audrey Adams had a 565 series and Miranda Smith had a 539 series.
Weber won the boys seventh grade division and Hunt finished third in the eighth grade girls division. Both also qualified for state as individuals.
Nathan Lay from Central Middle School is also state bound. He finished fourth in the sixth grade boys division with a 569 series.
Locals who did not advance individually were Adams, who finished fifth in the seventh grade girls division and missed qualifying by only 10 pins, and Smith, who finished seventh in the sixth grade girls division and missed qualifying by 17 pins.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
