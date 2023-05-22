Ball State’s Bellar takes title in NGI
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Ball State sophomore Kash Bellar won the individual title in the inaugural National Golf Invitational on Sunday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
The former Peru High School standout posted a 54-hole score of 209 to win by one shot. He shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round on Friday, then surged into contention by firing a 6-under 66 in the second round on Saturday. He shot 72 in Sunday’s final round. He birdied the final hole for the winning margin.
"When Kash is on, he is hard to beat. He was on most of this weekend and to birdie his last hole to get it done … I'm so proud of him and now he has the title of 'National Champion' after his performance here at the NGI," BSU coach Mike Fleck said in a story on the school's website.
Griffin Hare was second low for BSU and tied for 18th overall. The Tipton product shot rounds of 68, 75 and 73 for a 54-hole score of 216.
Ball State (859) tied for fourth place in the 13-team field. Texas State (857) beat Wyoming and Penn State by one shot apiece to win the title.
BobKats beat Flint, lose at W. Virginia
The Kokomo BobKats settled for a split of their weekend games.
Kokomo beat Flint United 128-118 Saturday night at Memorial Gym. Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with a game-high 28 points, Johnny Griffin Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Larry Plummer scored 16 points and dished nine assists and T.J. Henderson had 15 points.
Kokomo traveled to West Virginia on Sunday for a game against the Grind. The Grind beat the BobKats 123-102. The Grind shot 57% from the field and held the BobKats to 38% shooting.
Plummer scored a game-high 31 points for Kokomo. Kierell Green had 24 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots and Hawthorne scored 22 points.
Western’s Shock 4th at MS state bowling
LAFAYETTE — Western’s Braydin Shock finished fourth for the sixth grade boys at the Indiana Middle School Bowling state finals Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl. Shock had games of 165, 195, 184 and 201 for a 745 series.
Austin Yard from Options Charter School finished 18th for the seventh grade boys with games of 206, 164, 118 and 130 for a 618 series.
NKU, SIU fall from tourney
Northern Kentucky and Southern Illinois bowed out of the NCAA softball tournament on Saturday.
Northern Kentucky's first NCAA appearance came to an end with a 9-1 loss to Louisville in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee beat Northern Kentucky 12-0 in five innings Friday. Kokomo's Lauryn Hicks started and pitched 2.1 innings vs. Tennessee and pitched in relief vs. Louisville. She closed the season with an 11-9 record.
Southern Illinois lost a pair of close games in the Salt Lake City Regional — 11-9 to Utah in the opening round and 13-9 in nine innings to Baylor in an elimination game. Tipton's Bailey Caylor started at DP for the Salukis in both games. She drew two walks and scored a run vs. Baylor.
