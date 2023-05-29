Hawthorne dominates, BobKats win finale
Led by Derek Hawthorne’s dominant performance, the Kokomo BobKats closed the regular season with a 109-100 victory over the Jamestown Jackals on Saturday at IU Kokomo’s Student and Activities Event Center.
Hawthorne scored 41 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists in an all-around performance. He made 12 of 21 shots from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-land. He went 12 of 15 on free throws.
Also for Kokomo, Devin Harris had 18 points and four assists, Larry Plummer had 11 points and five assists, and Edward Oliver-Hampton and Tremont Moore combined for 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Kokomo (21-9) will continue to play at IUK as it embarks on The Basketball League’s playoffs. Kokomo and Jamestown (11-13) are set to meet in a single-elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday to begin the playoffs.
Baseball sectionals to wrap up today
Western, Eastern and Carroll will play for baseball sectional titles today — and Tri-Central might play for a title too.
Western (24-4) faces Frankfort (17-12) at 11 a.m. in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional final. In Class 2A, Eastern (22-7) takes on Madison-Grant (17-12) at 1 p.m. in the Eastern Sectional final at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, and Carroll (16-9) faces Delphi (19-10) at 3 p.m. in the Delphi Sectional final.
The Class A Anderson Prep Sectional has its semifinals and final today. Tri-Central (9-12) faces Daleville (10-10) in the second semifinal, at approximately 1 p.m. The winner advances to the final at 6 p.m.
Softball regionals set for Tuesday
Western, Peru and Lewis Cass will play in one-game regionals Tuesday as the IHSAA softball tournament continues. Regional winners advance to four-team semistates.
In Class 3A, Western (29-1) plays at Hanover Central (22-2) at 6:30 p.m. EST and Peru (9-11-1) hosts Yorktown (16-8) at 6 p.m. The winners of both games will advance to the Twin Lakes Semistate on Saturday.
In Class 2A, Cass (7-20) hosts Delphi (17-9) at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Warsaw Semistate.
Trine softball is WS bound
ANGOLA — The Trine University softball team is heading to the finals of the NCAA Division III Championship after defeating visiting Concordia University (Wisconsin) on Saturday in the decisive game of their super regional series. The Thunder pulled away in the final innings to secure a 7-2 victory.
Former Kokomo standout Ellie Trine drove in a run for Trine in the win. Fellow KHS products Karley Trine and Kennedy Huckeby also play for the Thunder. Karley Trine is third on the team in batting average (.369) and RBI (36). Ellie Trine is batting .310.
The D-III softball finals are at Marshall, Texas, and feature eight teams and a double-elimination format. Tri-State (40-4) will open against Rowan University at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.
Trine is looking to take the title after finishing as runner-up last year.
IWU baseball playing in WS
LEWISTON, Idaho — Indiana Wesleyan's baseball team picked up the program's first victory in the NAIA Baseball World Series on Saturday, knocking off Bellevue 5-3 in 11 innings in an elimination game.
IWU's Evan Salmon drove home two runs with a single in the top of the 11th inning for the winning margin.
IWU's first game at the World Series was against host school Lewis-Clark State on Friday. The Wildcats fell behind 6-0 after two innings and were unable to mount a comeback as Lewis-Clark State prevailed 12-4. Former Carroll standout Will Eldridge pitched in relief for IWU. He worked 4.1 innings and allowed three hits and five runs. He struck out 10 and walked six.
IWU (40-19-1) faces Georgia Gwinnett College at 11:35 a.m. today in the double-elimination tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.