BobKats split weekend road games
The Kokomo BobKats split a pair of road games this weekend.
On Friday, the BobKats fell 122-100 to the West Coast Breeze in San Diego. Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 41 points and a dozen rebounds. A.J Patty added 18 points and six boards, Trey Mitchell had 15 points and seven boards, and Tre’Von Bentley had 13 points and nine rebounds.
On Sunday, the BobKats beat the Vegas Ballers 136-132 in overtime in Nevada. Patty had a 52-point outburst on sizzling 21-of-28 shooting and added eight rebounds. Hawthorne scored 22 points and took seven boards. Bentley scored 14 points. Tremont Moore scored 12 and had seven rebounds. And Mitchell scored 12 and dished nine assists.
The BobKats (13-3) play at the California Sea-Kings on Tuesday.
NW baseball semis, final on tap today
The semifinals and championship of the Class 3A Northwestern Baseball Sectionals are both today.
The semifinals begin at 11 a.m. with Northwestern (11-13) facing Class 3A co-No. 6 Western (20-7). The second semifinal between Twin Lakes (11-16) and West Lafayette (13-11) begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m.
It’s opening week for Jackrabbits
The Kokomo Jackrabbits begin their season on the road against the Traverse City (Michigan) Pit Spitters tonight and Tuesday before coming home for games against the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday and Thursday. The home games are at 6:30 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.