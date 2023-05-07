BobKats win on road, back home Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Kokomo BobKats beat the Glass City Wranglers 115-103 Sunday in a clash of the top two teams in The Basketball League’s Upper Midwest Division. The BobKats improved to 16-7 while the Wranglers dropped to 13-8.
Larry Plummer led Kokomo with 31 points, six assists and five rebounds. Derek Hawthorne had 24 points and three assists, T.J. Henderson scored 19 points and Johnny Griffin Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Kokomo hosts Lebanon at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
Henderson hit two 3-pointers during a decisive 10-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Curnutt runs to win in league meet
DELAWARE, Ohio — Wabash College sophomore Brayden Curnutt won the 1,500-meter run at the North Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Curnutt, a former Western standout, won the 1,500 with a career-best time of 3:54.78. With the win, he earned all-conference honors.
Denison won the meet with 162 points. Wabash was second with 129.
IUK baseball falls in elimination play
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio. — The IU Kokomo baseball team’s season came to an end Saturday with a 9-0 loss to Point Park in an elimination game at the River States Conference tournament.
Tucker Platt and Riley Garczynski led IUK with 2-for-4 days. Platt had a triple and Garczynski had a double. Starting pitcher J.T. Holton took the loss.
The Cougars finished 28-21 (17-10 RSC).
