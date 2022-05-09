BobKats stumble to 0-2 weekend
The Kokomo BobKats’ hot play came to an end over the weekend as they dropped a pair of games in The Basketball League action.
On Saturday, the BobKats fell 101-93 to the Indiana All-Americans at Memorial Gym. The BobKats fell behind early and had to chase the rest of the way. They closed to within one early in the fourth quarter, but the All-Americans quickly regained control. Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 30 points. Alan Arnett had 22 points and five rebounds. Michael Tillman had a dozen points and five boards. Larry Plummer had nine points and six assists. And Calvin Giles Jr. had a team-high six rebounds and two points.
On Sunday, host squad Lebanon topped Kokomo 107-101. Hawthorne scored 22 points, Plummer 19, Tremont Moore 15, and Arnett scored 12 points and added eight assists and six rebounds. Johnny Griffin Jr. grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points. Moore added 10 boards.
The BobKats return to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Indiana All-Americans. That’s Kokomo’s last home game of the season. After that, the BobKats play Sunday at the Lansing Pharaohs to start a stretch of five straight road games to finish the regular season.
Kokomo is now 8-10 and stands fourth in the six-team Lower Midwest Division, 1.5 games behind the All-Americans. Owensboro leads the division at 15-4, Lebanon is second at 11-7 and the All-Americans third at 10-9.
IUK eliminated in RSC baseball
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Top-seeded IU Southeast beat IU Kokomo 4-0 Saturday in the River States Conference baseball tournament, eliminating IUK from the double-elimination tournament. The Cougars, who lost by a run to Midway on Thursday in the opening round, finished the season 26-22.
IUSE scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the eighth.
IU Kokomo No. 3 hitter Jared Heard went 4 for 4 but the Cougars managed just one more hit — a double by Jack Leverenz — and two walks in the shutout. IUK’s J.T. Holton took the loss. He threw the opening 4 2/3 innings with three hits, a walk, two earned runs and three strikeouts.
