Cass’ Leicht 28th at state XC meet
TERRE HAUTE — Lewis Cass’ Makenna Leicht capped her career in style Saturday when the senior standout took first 28th in her first appearance at the IHSAA Girls Cross Country State Meet at Indiana State. She covered the course in 19:25.6, shaving more than 20 seconds off her semistate time.
Northwestern sophomore Hannah Moore finished 51st in 19:43.7, and Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan was 91st in 20:10.5.
Cougar volleyball clinches 1st in RSC
The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team avenged its only River States Conference loss of the season Saturday with a commanding 25-21, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Midway. The victory clinched IUK’s fifth RSC regular season title and seventh straight NAIA National Tournament bid.
Alyvia Smith collected a match-high 15 digs for IUK. Sidney Gerig paced the attack with nine kills. Kaley Lyons had 17 assists.
The Cougars (23-8, 15-1 RSC) host Oakland City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
IUK men’s basketball opens with victory
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team opened the season with a 69-68 over visiting Lincoln College on Saturday. IUK’s Trequan Spivey drew a foul with :21 left and hit both freebies to tilt the game the Cougars’ way.
Spivey led IUK with 18 points, Allante Harper added 15 and Desean Hampton had a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists.
IUK hosts IU Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls BB season opens this week
The high school girls basketball fires into action this week. Western will take the court first among area teams as the Panthers host North Miami on Tuesday.
Western is planning to honor former player Nikki Granson-Caudle, a 1992 graduate, before the varsity game. She passed away on Sept. 13.
All former players, coaches and friends of the program and the family are invited to attend the game in support of the Granson family and the Panthers. Contributions to the Western girls basketball scholarship in honor of Granson may be sent to Maria Toney, P.O. Box 89, Russiaville, 46979.
The following are first games for all KT area teams.
• Western: vs. North Miami, Tuesday
• Kokomo: at Blackford, Wednesday
• Taylor: at Wabash, Wednesday
• Carroll: at Frankfort, Wednesday
• Tri-Central: at Frankton, Thursday
• Cass: vs. Twin Lakes, Thursday
• Northwestern: at Carroll, Friday
• Eastern: vs. Western, Friday
• Peru: vs. Oak Hill, Friday
• Tipton: at Faith Christian, Nov. 9.
• Maconaquah: at Manchester, Nov. 13
Western’s Hunt leads HS bowlers
Western’s Carter Hunt had the high scores for the first week of high school bowling with games of 248 and 222 for a 470 series. Hunt had eight strikes in the first game and seven in the second game.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 215 and 240 for a 455 series with 14 strikes. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had games of 266 and 168 for a 434 series with 10 strikes including the first six strikes in a row in the first game. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had games of 209 and 140 for a 349 series including five strikes in a row in the first game. Eastern’s Levi Lapp had games of 159 and 150 for a 309 series. Eastern’s Parker Rogers had games of 162 and 147 for a 309 series.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt had games of 178 and 195 for a 373 series with five strikes in the first game. Tri-Central’s Kaylee Beard had games of 176 and 93 for a 269 series. Western’s Harlee Reel had games of 99 and 143 for a 242 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had games of 122 and 107 for a 229 series.
The Western boys defeated Eastern and the Western girls defeated Kokomo. Tri-Central defeated Taylor.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
