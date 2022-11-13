PNW’s Barnard reaches milestone
HAMMOND — Former Kokomo basketball standout Anthony Barnard reached a career milestone in Purdue Northwest’s 77-62 victory over William Jewell on Saturday.
Barnard scored 10 points — and in the process, he reached 1,000 career points. The 6-foot-7 senior guard/forward also had five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
“AB scoring a thousand points was a special moment because of all he’s been through here. We see his consistency and unselfishness every day, and he deserves the praise,” PNW coach Boomer Roberts said.
PNW (2-0) visits Northern Illinois for what PNW considers an exhibition game.
Former NW players help teams post wins
Former Northwestern High School basketball teammates Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell helped their respective college teams post weekend victories.
Purdue beat Murray State 90-61 Sunday at West Lafayette to move to 2-0. Layden scored 15 points and dished six assists. She made 3 of 7 attempts from 3-point range.
Illinois beat Alcorn State 90-59 Sunday at Champaign, Illinois, for a 2-0 start. Bostic scored four points and grabbed six rebounds.
NAIA No. 11-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat Reinhardt 84-70 Saturday at Marion to improve to 5-1. Merrell had six points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Purdue hosts SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday for its next game. Illinois hosts McNeese State on Wednesday. Indiana Wesleyan hosts Indiana Tech on Tuesday.
