NW girls continue impressive start
Northwestern’s girls basketball team beat visiting Tippecanoe Valley 54-38 Saturday night to push its record to 4-0.
The Tigers held a slim 36-34 lead after three quarters. The Tigers then outscored the Vikings 18-4 the rest of the way to win going away.
“This was a really good win against a great basketball program with a winning tradition,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said, noting the Tigers had some defensive stops early in the fourth quarter that allowed them to gain some separation and control the tempo.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with an all-around game of 19 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals.
“McKenna did a great job of running the offense from the point and hit some big shots in the fourth to secure the win for the team,” Kathie Layden said.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds, Ellie Boyer had 16 points and three assists and Ashley Newell had three points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Northwestern visits Tipton on Tuesday to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Kokomo announces start times for games
Kokomo’s girls basketball is scheduled to finally begin its season this week. The Kats will host Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a varsity-only game and Carroll at 6 p.m. Saturday in a varsity-only game.
The Northwestern-Kokomo game was just recently added to the schedule.
Bales knocks in ace at Wildcat Creek
Rob Bales recently hit a hole-in-one last at Wildcat Creek G.C. He used a 7-wood to ace No. 3, which played 158 yards. The witnesses included Jason Bales and Jimmie Bales.
