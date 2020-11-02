Update: The Eastern-Western girls basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 16. This article has been updated to reflect the schedule change.

Girls hoops season tips off this week

The 2020-21 girls basketball season fires into action this week.

The following is an area schedule.

TUESDAY

Cass at Eastern

WEDNESDAY

Frankfort at Carroll

THURSDAY

Wabash at Taylor

Frankton at Tri-Central

Cass at Twin Lakes

FRIDAY

Peru at Oak Hill

SATURDAY

Northwestern at Twin Lakes

Tri-Central at Cascade tourney

IUK soccer squad picks up road win

The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team defeated St. Mary-of-the-Woods College 1-0 on the Pomeroys’ home turf. Keely Hoopingarner notched the match’s lone goal at the 2:54 minute mark of the first half.

IUK improved to 6-7-1 with a 2-0 road trip. Hoopingarner’s goal was her 10th of the season. The shutout was the Cougars’ second straight and third overall for the season.

“After a little bit of a slow start, it is fantastic for our program to be 6-4-1 after our last 11 games and it shows a great deal of character from this team,” coach Terry Stewart said.

• The IUK volleyball team’s match against Ohio Christian on Saturday was postponed.

