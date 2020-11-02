Update: The Eastern-Western girls basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 16. This article has been updated to reflect the schedule change.
Girls hoops season tips off this week
The 2020-21 girls basketball season fires into action this week.
The following is an area schedule.
TUESDAY
Cass at Eastern
WEDNESDAY
Frankfort at Carroll
THURSDAY
Wabash at Taylor
Frankton at Tri-Central
Cass at Twin Lakes
FRIDAY
Peru at Oak Hill
SATURDAY
Northwestern at Twin Lakes
Tri-Central at Cascade tourney
IUK soccer squad picks up road win
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team defeated St. Mary-of-the-Woods College 1-0 on the Pomeroys’ home turf. Keely Hoopingarner notched the match’s lone goal at the 2:54 minute mark of the first half.
IUK improved to 6-7-1 with a 2-0 road trip. Hoopingarner’s goal was her 10th of the season. The shutout was the Cougars’ second straight and third overall for the season.
“After a little bit of a slow start, it is fantastic for our program to be 6-4-1 after our last 11 games and it shows a great deal of character from this team,” coach Terry Stewart said.
• The IUK volleyball team’s match against Ohio Christian on Saturday was postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.