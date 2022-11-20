It’s opening week for boys basketball
The boys basketball season fires into action on Tuesday and Wednesday. The following is this week’s area boys schedule.
TUESDAY
Northwestern at Madison-Grant
Northfield at Eastern
Tipton at Tri-Central
Carroll at Cass
WEDNESDAY
Taylor at Frankton
Logansport at Peru
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Westfield
Twin Lakes at Western
Eastern at Northwestern
Maconaquah at Taylor
Cass at Southwood
IU Kokomo volley falls in NAIA opening round
OMAHA, Neb. — The IU Kokomo volleyball team fell to College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) 3-1 Saturday night in the NAIA National Tournament’s opening round.
College of Saint Mary jumped to a 2-0 lead (25-23, 25-23). IUK prevailed 25-18 in the third set to stay alive, but the Flames took the fourth set (25-21) for the 3-1 win.
Audrey Strawsma led the Cougars with 14 kills and four total blocks, Lexi Broyles had 10 kills and senior Sidney Gerig had nine kills and three total blocks in her final match in a Cougar uniform. Kaley Lyons had 22 assists and Allison Richman had 19 assists.
River States Conference Defender of the Year Alyvia Smith recorded a match-high 29 digs.
IUK, which was making its eighth straight NAIA tournament appearance, finished with a 30-7 record.
It’s a light week for girls b-ball
The Thanksgiving holiday makes for a light week of girls basketball games.
The following is the area schedule.
TODAY
Eastern at Carroll
Northfield at Peru
TUESDAY
Frankton at Taylor
Cass at Rochester
Tipp. Valley at Maconaquah
SATURDAY
Kokomo at Anderson
Former NW stars help teams win
Former Northwestern basketball teammates Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell helped their respective college teams post wins in their most recent outings.
Layden and Purdue beat Indiana State 77-54 Sunday at Mackey Arena. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes. The Boilers improved to 4-0.
Bostic and Illinois beat Evansville 93-54 Saturday at Champaign, Illinois. She had seven points, 10 rebounds, six blocked shots and one assist in 19 minutes. The Illini are 4-0.
Merrell helped NAIA No. 4-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat Mount Vernon Nazarene 75-59 Friday at Marion. She had two points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in a team-high 29 minutes. The Wildcats are 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the Crossroads League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.