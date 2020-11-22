Boys hoops season tips off Tuesday
The boys basketball season begins Tuesday. Many schools have limited attendance plans because of COVID protocols. For example, Western limited tickets for its game against Kokomo on Tuesday to Kokomo, participants’ families and WHS students. There will not be tickets available at the door.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Kokomo at Western
Northwestern at Madison-Grant
Carroll at Cass
6:15 p.m. — Logansport at Peru
SATURDAY
1 p.m. — Tri-Central at Rochester
6:15 p.m. — Cass at Southwood
Kokomo tops Carroll in girls basketball
Chloe McClain scored 21 points, Aijia Elliott had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Sanighia Balentine added eight points and a dozen boards as Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 56-48 Saturday night at Memorial Gym to move to 2-0.
McClain added eight rebounds and Elliott blocked four shots. Brooke Hughes scored six points and Lilly Hicks five for the Kats.
Carroll led 15-13 after a quarter but Kokomo took a 29-23 lead into halftime and led 43-33 after three quarters.
Megan Wagner led Carroll (0-1) with 21 points. Alli Harness added 16 points. Harness and Maryn Worl each took eight rebounds each and Madison Wagner seven.
Wildkat wrestlers open season
Kokomo’s wrestling team took fourth at the Purdue Tech Invite on Saturday, highlighted by three Wildkats finishing second in their weight classes.
Harvey Barr took second at 113 pounds with a 3-1 record, Wilmer Corrales was second at 145 (4-1 record) and Myles Lenoir was second at 152 (4-1). Jakobe Sparger took third at 195 (4-1) and Sam Baity was third at 285 (3-2). Jaquan East was fifth at 170 (3-2). Keegan Name took sixth at 145 with a 3-2 record.
CK Cares race will be virtual
The Club Kokomo Roadrunners’ CK Cares 5K run and walk has been changed from its intended Thanksgiving date at Highland Park to a virtual race. Interested runners can run any time from today through Sunday and must report their times by midnight Sunday.
Visit www.clubkokomoroadrunners.com to find the link to report times.
