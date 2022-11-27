Collins helps Wildcats reach NAIA semifinals
MARION — No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat No. 6 Benedictine 24-13 Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NAIA national football tournament.
Northwestern High School product Ethan Collins contributed to the win as the Wildcats’ kicker and punter. He drilled a 29-yard field goal and went 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and averaged 32 yards on five punts.
For the season, Collins is 13 for 22 on field goal attempts and 48 of 53 on PAT attempts. He has a 36.9 punting average.
IWU (11-1) will travel to Orange City, Iowa, to face No. 3 Northwestern College on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT.
IUK basketball drops 2 weekend games
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team dropped games to Union College and Shawnee State University over the weekend.
NAIA No. 19-ranked Union beat IUK 75-74 on a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half court. Dell DeMeyers led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points, Hunter Jackson and Hunter White scored 12 apiece and Darian Porch and Ty Wills had 10 each. Zach Rinehart pulled down 10 rebounds.
Shawnee State beat IUK 71-48 Sunday. Willis scored 15 points and Porch had 13.
IUK (5-3) visits Midway University in Midway, Kentucky, on Tuesday for a River States Conference game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.