Layden helps Boilers upset No. 17 FSU
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked foe Saturday, upending No. 17 Florida State 66-61 to conclude play in the St. Pete Showcase.
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a strong all-around showing for the Boilermakers. She scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. She hit four 3-pointers. Cassidy Hardin scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. Marion High School’s Ra Shaya Kyle added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Boilers led 26-15 after a quarter but were shut out in the second quarter as FSU took a 33-26 lead into the break. Purdue pulled even again by the end of the third quarter to tie the game at 47-all.
IUK men sweep games at ‘The Show’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The IUK men’s basketball team won both its games this weekend at “The Show” at MeadowView Convention Center. IUK opened with an 85-69 victory over Warner University on Saturday, then finished with a 56-44 win over Washington Adventist.
On Saturday, IUK controlled the action against a Warner squad that entered with a 6-1 record. Allante Harper scored a team-high 20 points for the Cougars and had four assists. Trequan Spivey scored 16 points. Noah Harris scored 14 on efficient 6-of-7 shooting, and Hunter White had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Desean Hampton led IUK on Sunday with 14 points as well as four blocks, three assists and six rebounds. Spivey had 10 points.
IUK (8-2) is next in action at 7:30 Tuesday when the Cougars host River States Conference rival Oakland City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.