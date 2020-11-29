Layden enjoys win in college debut
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team beat North Alabama 80-69 Sunday night in the Boilers’ season opener.
Tamara Farquhar led the Boilers with 19 points and Kayana Traylor followed with 18 points. Freshman post Ra Shaya Kyle had 16 points and nine rebounds rebounds in just eight minutes of playing time.
Freshman guard Madison Layden also had a nice debut. The former Northwestern star scored just one point, but made an impact with three assists, five rebounds and one steal. She played 27 minutes and had a game-best plus-minus of 16.
Purdue hosts Miami (Ohio) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The RedHawks are coached by former Kokomo great DeUnna Hendrix and their roster includes former Northwestern and Taylor player Taylor Boruff.
