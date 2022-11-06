Northwestern girls drop season opener
MONTICELLO — Northwestern’s girls basketball team dropped a 56-50 decision to Class 3A No. 6-ranked Twin Lakes on Saturday in the Tigers’ season opener.
Northwestern led 13-8 after the opening quarter. Twin Lakes (2-0) erupted for 21 points in the second quarter to build a 29-27 halftime lead and the Indians led 44-40 after the third quarter.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 21 points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals. Anna Bishir scored 11 points. Lexi Hale had six points and six rebounds and Ashley Newell had five points and four assists.
Northwestern visits West Lafayette on Tuesday.
Western’s Hunt leads high school bowlers
Western’s Carter Hunt was the leading scorer in the high school bowling Friday with games of 210 and 231 for a 441 series.
Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis had games of 212 and 226 for a 438 series. Western’s Peter Weber (147 and 257 games) had a 404 series. Kokomo’s Brighton Harris (180 and 198) had a 378 series. Western’s Haydn Hunt (175 and 192) had a 367 series. Kokomo’s Nick Sullivan (187 and 151) had a 338 series. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had a 178 game. Eastern’s Jase Cloum had a JV game of 207. Tri-Central’s Michael English had a JV game of 179.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt led with games of 175 and 203 for a 378 series. Western’s Kiley Binkerd had two 125 games for a 250 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had a JV game of 214. Western’s Caitlin Sylvester had a JV game of 183.
Western’s boys team and Tri-Central posted victories and Kokomo won matching scores with the blind draw team.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
