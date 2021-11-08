Madison Layden fall 2021

Madison Layden

Layden scores 22 in Boilers’ exhibition win

WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden paced Purdue’s women’s basketball team with 22 points Sunday as the Boilermakers rolled past Findlay 89-64 in an exhibition game. It was the first game for new Purdue coach Katie Gearlds.

Layden hit 8 of 16 shots (2 of 9 from 3-point land) and 4 of 6 free throws for her points. She also grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, had a block and three steals.

Taylor-Kokomo game tops girls BB schedule

The Taylor-Kokomo matchup on Wednesday at Memorial Gym headlines this week’s area girls basketball schedule. It’s varsity only, starting at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

W. Lafayette at Northwestern

Eastbrook at Eastern

Tipton at Faith Christian

Twin Lakes at Carroll

Manchester at Cass

Peru at Caston

WEDNESDAY

Taylor at Kokomo

Northwestern at Rochester

THURSDAY

Tri-Central at Tipton

FRIDAY

Eastern at Taylor

Western at Frankfort

Kokomo at Harrison

Carroll at Sheridan

SATURDAY

Northwestern at Tipp. Valley

Lafayette CC at Western

Kokomo at West Lafayette

Cass at Tri-Central

Maconaquah at Manchester

Peru at Culver Academy

Hunt siblings lead HS bowlers

Western’s Carter Hunt had the high scores of the week in high school bowling on Friday at Heritage Lanes. He had games of 252 and 219 for a 471 series.

Carter Hunt started the first game with eight strikes and had seven strikes in the second game. Carter’s sister Marianna had games of 163 and 220 for a 383 series. She had five strikes in a row in the second game.

Western’s David Schultz rolled games of 223 and 160 for a 383 series. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (140 and 230) had a 370 series starting the second game with six strikes. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (206 and 156) had a 362 series with a clean game with all marks in the first game. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (159 and 193) had a 352 series. Western’s Justin Davis (174 and 178) had a 352 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer (160 and 182) had a 342 series. Taylor’s Luke Phillips had a 164 game.

For the girls, Western’s Harlee Reel had (164 and 106) a 270 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (117 and 122) had a 239 series. Western’s Melea Morgan had a 157 JV game.

The Western boys defeated Tri-Central and the Western girls defeated Taylor. Eastern defeated Kokomo.

- Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune

