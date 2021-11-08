Layden scores 22 in Boilers’ exhibition win
WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden paced Purdue’s women’s basketball team with 22 points Sunday as the Boilermakers rolled past Findlay 89-64 in an exhibition game. It was the first game for new Purdue coach Katie Gearlds.
Layden hit 8 of 16 shots (2 of 9 from 3-point land) and 4 of 6 free throws for her points. She also grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, had a block and three steals.
Taylor-Kokomo game tops girls BB schedule
The Taylor-Kokomo matchup on Wednesday at Memorial Gym headlines this week’s area girls basketball schedule. It’s varsity only, starting at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
W. Lafayette at Northwestern
Eastbrook at Eastern
Tipton at Faith Christian
Twin Lakes at Carroll
Manchester at Cass
Peru at Caston
WEDNESDAY
Taylor at Kokomo
Northwestern at Rochester
THURSDAY
Tri-Central at Tipton
FRIDAY
Eastern at Taylor
Western at Frankfort
Kokomo at Harrison
Carroll at Sheridan
SATURDAY
Northwestern at Tipp. Valley
Lafayette CC at Western
Kokomo at West Lafayette
Cass at Tri-Central
Maconaquah at Manchester
Peru at Culver Academy
Hunt siblings lead HS bowlers
Western’s Carter Hunt had the high scores of the week in high school bowling on Friday at Heritage Lanes. He had games of 252 and 219 for a 471 series.
Carter Hunt started the first game with eight strikes and had seven strikes in the second game. Carter’s sister Marianna had games of 163 and 220 for a 383 series. She had five strikes in a row in the second game.
Western’s David Schultz rolled games of 223 and 160 for a 383 series. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (140 and 230) had a 370 series starting the second game with six strikes. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (206 and 156) had a 362 series with a clean game with all marks in the first game. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (159 and 193) had a 352 series. Western’s Justin Davis (174 and 178) had a 352 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer (160 and 182) had a 342 series. Taylor’s Luke Phillips had a 164 game.
For the girls, Western’s Harlee Reel had (164 and 106) a 270 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (117 and 122) had a 239 series. Western’s Melea Morgan had a 157 JV game.
The Western boys defeated Tri-Central and the Western girls defeated Taylor. Eastern defeated Kokomo.
- Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
