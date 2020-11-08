NW girls dominate in season opener
MONTICELLO — Northwestern’s girls basketball team is 1-0 following a 61-34 victory over Twin Lakes on Saturday night.
Up 13-5 after the opening quarter, the Tigers outscored the Indians 17-0 in the second quarter to break it open.
“It was good to play a game and get a chance to play against someone other than ourselves,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “This was the first varsity game for over three-fourths of our team and we had some nerves it appeared early, but second quarter we settled in and looked confident.”
Ellie Boyer and McKenna Layden, the Tigers’ top returning players, led the way in the Tigers’ 25th straight regular-season win. Boyer had a career-high 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and McKenna Layden had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter had 11 points, four rebounds and five blocked shots, Ashley Newell had nine points, three assists and three steals, Bailey Henry had four steals and Lexi Hale had six boards.
Girls hoops previews to resume Wednesday
We have pushed back the remainder of our girls basketball previews. Our Western preview, originally scheduled for Monday, will run Wednesday. And our preview of area teams will follow on Thursday.
The following is this week’s schedule of games.
TUESDAY
Northwestern at West Lafayette
Eastern at Eastbrook
Faith Christian at Tipton
Caston at Peru
WEDNESDAY
Rochester at Northwestern
THURSDAY
Tipton at Tri-Central
FRIDAY
Taylor at Eastern
SATURDAY
Tipp. Valley at Northwestern
Western at Lafayette CC
Manchester at Maconaquah
