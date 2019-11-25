IUK volley squad learns pool opponents
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team will play in Pool E in the NAIA National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
IUK (27-11) will face No. 5-ranked Southern Oregon on Dec. 3, No. 12 Central Methodist (Oregon) on Dec. 4 and No. 23 Bellevue (Nebraska) on Dec. 5. The top two teams in the four-team pool will advance to the elimination bracket on Dec. 6.
IUK advanced to the national site by defeating Trinity Christian (Illinois) 3-1 in an opening-round match Saturday at Trinity Christian.
IUK’s Jackson runs in national meet
VANCOUVER, Wash. — IU Kokomo sophomore Lexi Jackson placed 42nd in the women’s race at the NAIA Cross Country National Championship on Friday at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
The Lewis Cass product ran a time of 18:53.1 in the 5K race, which had 341 runners.
Jackson’s showing is a school record for best individual finish at nationals, surpassing Taryn Thor’s 44th-place finish in 2017.
Volley all-state team has 3 local players
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s Class 3A all-state team includes three local players.
Northwestern seniors Madison Layden and Kendal Rooze and Maconaquah senior Emily Bowyer all made the 13-player first team.
Layden and Rooze led the Tigers to a 32-3 record, the Hoosier Conference title and a sectional three-peat. Bowyer led the Braves to a 26-4 record and the Three Rivers Conference title.
Earlier this month, the Indiana Volleyball Coaches Association named Layden to its Class 3A all-state second team.
For their careers, Layden and Rooze are multi-time Class 3A all-staters. Layden made the IHSVCA’s second team in 2018 and the ICGSA’s first team in 2017. Rooze made the ICGSA’s second team in 2018.
