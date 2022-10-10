Cameron, Collins contribute to wins
Howard County football products Luke Cameron (Kokomo) and Ethan Collins (Northwestern) helped their college teams post wins Saturday.
Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan 45-23 in a Mid-American Conference football game at Kalamazoo, Michigan. The victory marked a program-best fourth straight for EMU in the annual “Battle for I-94.”
Cameron had two tackles (one solo) for EMU. The senior linebacker also recorded a half of a sack and a half of a tackle for loss.
EMU improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the MAC.
Collins helped No. 7-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat No. 5 Marian 17-10 Saturday in an NAIA top-10 clash at Indianapolis. Collins kicked a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring. He also handled the Wildcats’ kickoffs and punts. The Wildcats improved to 4-1.
IUK soccer wins; volley drops 5-setter
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat West Virginia Tech 3-0 Saturday at Beckley, West Virginia, for its third straight win and sixth win in its last seven matches.
Morgan Scruggs scored a brace, Keely Hoopingarner had a goal and an assist and Kelsi Hoot had an assist. Erica Bolinger and Kailee Moore split time in goal and had two saves apiece.
IUK (8-1-3 overall, 4-0-1 River States Conference) visits Oakland City on Thursday.
• IUK’s volleyball team suffered its first RSC loss Saturday. Point Park defeated IUK 15-25, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11. Point Park improved to 7-0 in the league while IUK dropped to 6-1.
Lexi Broyles and Tori Wilkinson had 11 kills apiece for IUK, Sidney Gerig had 10 and Lorelei Porter had nine. Kaley Lyons dished 18 assists and Alyvia Smith had 15 digs.
The Cougars (17-5 overall) host Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Volley sectionals are this week
The IHSAA Volleyball State Tournament begins this week with sectionals.
The following are the openers for the KT-area teams.
TUESDAY
6 p.m. — Eastern vs. Elwood (at M-G)
6 p.m. — Peru vs. Bellmont (at Oak Hill)
THURSDAY
6 p.m. — Western at Benton Central
6 p.m. — Tipton vs. Blackford (at M-G)
7:30 p.m. — NW at Oak Hill
7:30 p.m. — Taylor at Madison-Grant
7:30 p.m. — Cass vs. Pioneer (at Rochester)
7:30 p.m. — Carroll vs. Covington (at Cl. Prairie)
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Kokomo vs. McCutcheon-Marion winner (at McCutcheon)
11 a.m. — Mac vs. Bellmont-Peru winner (at Oak Hill)
11 p.m. — Tri-Central at Daleville
