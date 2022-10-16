IUK volleyball wins, moves to 9-1 in RSC
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The IU Kokomo volleyball team beat Brescia 25-21, 25-15, 25-9 in a River States Conference match Saturday. IUK improved to 20-5 overall and 9-1 in the RSC.
Audrey Strawsma floored 11 kills to lead the Cougars’ attack. Lexi Broyles put down eight kills and Lorelei Porter had seven kills. Kaley Lyons had 19 assists and Allison Richman had 13 assists.
Defensively, Alyvia Smith provided her usual active play and finished with 28 digs.
IUK visits Oakland City on Tuesday.
Collins helps Wesleyan win 5th game in row
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Indiana Wesleyan’s football team beat Lawrence Tech 35-14 Saturday afternoon. The NAIA No. 5-ranked Wildcats won their fifth straight game and improved to 5-1.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Ethan Collins handled the Wildcats’ kicking. He went 5 for 5 on PAT kicks. In addition, he averaged 38.3 yards per attempt on six punts. He put four of the six attempts inside the 20-yard line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.