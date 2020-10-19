IUK volley is 10-0 after weekend win
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team cruised past visiting Midway University 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-22) in a River States Conference match Saturday afternoon.
IU Kokomo improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the RSC.
The Cougars’ defense held Midway (10-3, 7-2) to a .109 hitting percentage. Erinn Adam led the way with five blocks, pushing her career total to a school-record 366 blocks. Macee Rudy had a match-best 21 digs.
Adam also led IUK on the offensive front with 11 kills on 19 total attacks for a .526 hitting percentage. Lorelei Porter added eight kills on .350 hitting and Sidney Gerig had seven kills on a .278 clip. Kaley Lyons had a solid performance with 25 assists and three service aces.
IUK visits IU Southeast on Tuesday.
• IUK’s women’s soccer team hosted Point Park in a conference match Saturday at Municipal Stadium. Keely Hoopingarner scored twice in the first half to give IUK a 2-1 lead, but Point Park rallied for a 3-2 win.
Wildkats put players on All-NCC soccer
The North Central Conference on Sunday announced its all-conference soccer selections.
The conference went with representative teams. Each school was given four selections for both girls and boys.
On the girls side, Kokomo is represented by forwards Whitney Pierce and Nicole Burdette, defender Katherine Lay and midfielder Ellen Callane. The Kats finished fifth in the 10-team league.
On the boys side, Kokomo is represented by goalkeeper Joey McConnell, forward Kieran Morrison and defenders Bryan Stoltzfus and Brennon Durham. The Kats tied for seventh.
