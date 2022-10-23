IUK volley sweeps another league foe
The IU Kokomo volleyball team took down West Virginia Tech 3-0 Saturday at IUK. The Cougars improved to 23-5 overall and 12-1 in the River States Conference.
The Cougars defeated the Golden Bears 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 for their sixth straight win — all by 3-0 sweeps.
Audrey Strawsma floored 12 kills to lead IUK offensively. Maggie Connell had eight kills and Meg Saalfrank added seven. Allison Richman dished 25 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 19 digs and Saalfrank stuffed three total blocks.
IUK visits Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Tuesday.
IUK soccer rallies for win at Midway
MIDWAY, Ky. — IUK women’s soccer team rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to beat Midway 4-2 in a River States Conference match Saturday.
Morgan Scruggs, Andi Williams, Keely Hoopingarner and Mackenzie Pedigo scored IUK’s goals. Scruggs had an assist and goalie Sydney Miller had four saves.
IUK (11-1-3 overall) and Point Park are tied for the RSC lead with 7-0-1 league records. They meet Saturday at Kokomo to close the regular season. Before that, IUK hosts Carlow on Thursday.
