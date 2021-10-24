IUK golfer Jones continues hot play
IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones shot a three-round total of 219 (70-75-74) to win the Chariot Run Challenge at Chariot Run G.C. in Laconia, which is located in Harrison County in southern Indiana. She won by seven shots. The two-day tournament concluded Saturday.
Jones, a former Maconaquah standout, closed the fall portion of IUK’s season with three tournament wins.
In other IUK sports over the weekend:
• The Cougar volleyball team defeated Rio Grande 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-13) in a River State Conference match Saturday at Rio Grande, Ohio. Winners of nine in a row, the Cougars improved to 20-8 overall and 12-1 in the conference. It’s their ninth straight season with 20 or more wins.
Erinn Adam led IUK’s balanced attack with nine kills. Lorelei Porter had eight kills and Jocelyn Hack had seven. Kaley Lyons dished 21 assists and Kendal Williams contributed 13 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 14 digs, Hack had four blocks and Adam and Sidney Gerig had three blocks apiece.
The Cougars visit Brescia on Tuesday before hosting IU Southeast on Friday and host Midway on Saturday. IUK leads the RSC’s West Division with Midway (11-2) in second and IU Southeast (9-4) in third.
• The Cougar women’s basketball team visited IU South Bend for its opener. IU South Bend rolled to an 80-48 win.
Miller knocks in ace at N. Carolina course
Howard County Sports Hall of Fame member Tim Miller recently recorded the 11th hole-in-one of his playing career. It came at Lake Toxaway C.C. in North Carolina. It came on No. 7 with Miller using a 6-iron to cover the 170 yards. Barry Bishop, Duane Crowley and Dwight Duke witnessed the shot.
