Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.