Football sectionals continue Friday
Kokomo’s football team hosts McCutcheon in a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifinal game Friday at Walter Cross Field. Kokomo is selling tickets at the following link: gofan.co/app/events/116288?schoolId=IN1240. The school is not offering paper pre-sale tickets.
If tickets are remaining on Friday, they will be sold at the gate.
Kokomo is one of six area teams remaining in the state tournament. The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• McCutcheon (3-6) at Kokomo (4-3)
• Western (8-1) at Lebanon (3-4)
• Maconaquah (5-3) at Norwell (9-1)
• Eastern (10-0) at Lapel (8-2)
• Eastbrook (9-1) at Tipton (7-2)
• Madison-Grant (2-5) at Tri-Central (7-3)
IUK volley squad remains undefeated
OAKLAND CITY — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team cruised past Oakland City 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-7) in a River States Conference match Saturday. It was the undefeated Cougars’ eighth straight 3-0 sweep.
Lizzie Sokeland led the Cougars’ attack with nine kills on a crisp .615 hitting percentage. Audrey Strawsma and Lydia Hubbard backed her with five kills apiece while setter Kaley Lyons distributed 22 assists.
Defensively, the Cougars limited the Mighty Oaks to a -.077 clip, marking the second time IUK has held an opponent to a negative hitting percentage this season. Macee Rudy had 12 digs to lead the back row, Brooke Kitner had a team-high three blocks and Lorelei Porter and Kelsey Hammond had two blocks apiece.
Next up for IUK (13-0, 11-0 RSC) is a home match against IU East (11-0, 10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s a matchup of the conference’s division leaders.
