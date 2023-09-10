IUK volley goes 4-0 in Taylor U. Invite
UPLAND — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team went 4-0 at the Taylor Invite after winning both its matches Saturday and finishing the event with a milestone victory for coach Heather Hayes.
After topping Taylor University and Trinity Christian of Illinois on Friday, the Cougars swept Roosevelt 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 to start Saturday’s action, and swept Cumberland of Tennessee 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 to close the day. The victory over Cumberland was Hayes’ 300th win as the IUK coach.
Against Roosevelt, Cali Cummings floored nine kills and had four blocks for IUK, Lexi Broyles had nine kills, and Audrey Strawsma had four blocks. Alyvia Smith had 21 digs, Kaley Lyons had 22 assists and Allison Richman 13.
Broyles had 15 kills against Cumberland, Strawsma 11, and Mia Niekamp and Cummings had four blocks each. Smith had 16 digs. Richman had 18 assists and Lyons 16.
The Cougars (9-3) host Midway at 7 p.m. Thursday to open River States Conference play.
Lowe knocks in ace at American Legion
Doc Lowe recently made a hole-in-one at the American Legion G.C. Lowe used a 3-wood to ace No. 3, which played 158 yards. Ron Geiger witnessed the shot.
