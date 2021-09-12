Sanders ties for 5th in Players Club Invite
YORKTOWN — Former Western standout Kyle Sanders led Indiana Wesleyan men’s golf team to a second-place finish in in the Players Club Invitational. Host Taylor University took the victory with a score of 578 and IWU followed with 600. IU Kokomo was eighth in the nine-team field with a score of 623.
Sanders was low man for the Wildcats, finishing in a tie for fifth overall with a 36-hole score of 145 on the 6,934-yard, par-72 layout of the Players Club at Woodland Trails. Sanders fired a 68 in Friday’s opening round and shot 77 in windy conditions in Saturday’s second round.
Peru product Corbin Robinson led IUK and was 10th overall with a 36-hole score of 149 (72-77).
Hansen takes 3rd place in Boys Junior Series
WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen took third place in the Indiana Golf Foundation’s Boys Junior Fall Series on Saturday and Sunday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
Hansen had rounds of 74 and 77 for a 36-hole total of 151. Westfield’s Alec Cesare took the title with a total of 143 and Middlebury’s Silas Haarer was runner-up with 149.
Maconaquah’s Hayden Williamson (86-83, 169) tied for 33rd in the 65-player field.
