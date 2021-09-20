Cardinals’ Bellar ties for 4th place in invite
MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s golf team wrapped up the final round of the Earl Yestingsmeier on Saturday at the Delaware Country Club. Former Peru standout Kash Bellar led the Cardinals with a tie for fourth place and the Cardinals finished seventh.
In the final round, Bellar notched three birdies on his way to a 4-over 73. He produced a 54-hole total of 3-under 207, highlighted by an 8-under 62 in the opening round. He totaled a team-high 13 birdies and an eagle over the three rounds. He played as an individual and his score did not count for the team score.
Former Tipton standout Griffin Hare, who also competed as an individual, tied for 40th with a three-round total of 11-over 221.
ONU’s Smith sisters fare well in tourney
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Sisters and former Western players Mady and Torrie Smith helped Ohio Northern women’s golf team to a third place finish in the Heidelberg Fall Invitational on Saturday at the Fostoria C.C.
One day after the Polar Bears tied the school’s 18-hole team record with an opening-round 318, the split-squad posted a 323 to finish with a 641 — which is the second-lowest 36-hole total in school history.
Freshman Mady Smith tied for fifth place after shooting a 4-over 76 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 156. She had the third-lowest score in the second round. Junior Torrie Smith tied for 30th with a 183 (83-90).
Hansen shoots well in Golfweek event
YORKTOWN — Kokomo senior Brandon Hansen tied for fifth place in the boys 14-19 division of the Golfweek Junior Tournament over the weekend at the Players Club at Woodland Trails.
Hansen shot 1-over 73 in the opening round and even-par 72 in the final for a 36-hole total of 145.
Tipton junior Maverick Conaway (78-75, 153) tied for 24th place in the 69-player field and Tipton sophomore Gavin Hare (78-81, 159) tied for 47th.
IUK teams enjoy big Saturday
IU Kokomo sports teams had a productive day Saturday.
• The women's cross country team won IU East's Run with the Wolves Invitational. The Cougars won the six-team meet with a score of 33. Brescia was second with 55. Casey Lechner (Western) led IUK with a third-place finish. She covered the 5K course in 21:37.3. Isabelle Altic was sixth in 22:03 and Ella Kantz (Eastern) was eighth in 22:06.
In the men's race, IUK was second out of five teams. Derek Vogel took seventh place to lead IUK. He covered the 8K course in 29:05.3. Luis Saldana was eighth in 29:21.2.
• The women's soccer team beat visiting West Virginia Tech 2-1 in overtime for its first win of the season. Kelsi Hoot scored the game-winning goal. Keely Hoopingarner had the Cougars' goal in regulation.
• The volleyball team defeated IU Southeast 3-0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-12) in an RSC match at New Albany. Erinn Adam had 12 kills and six blocks, Audrey Strawsma had 10 kills, Sidney Gerig had seven blocks, Kendal Williams distributed 26 assists and Alyvia Smith had 30 digs. The Cougars moved to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
