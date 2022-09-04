Hare, Bellar help BSU golf take 2nd
MUNCIE — Former Tipton standout Griffin Hare and former Peru state champion Kash Bellar were among four Ball State Cardinals in the top 15, helping the Cardinal men’s golf team take second place at Ball State’s season-opening 15-team Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational on Saturday.
Ball State’s Joey Wiseman shot a 2-under 208 in the three-round event to share the top spot individually, taking second in a playoff. Hare was eighth at 216, BSU’s Joey Ranieri was 12th at 217 and Bellar was 15th at 218.
Wright State won the tournament with an 846 at the par-70 Delaware Country Club. BSU was 13 shots behind at 859.
Ball State is back in action Sept. 12-13 at the Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida.
IUK volleyball splits Saturday’s matches
MISHAWAKA — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday in the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic to finish the tournament with a 3-1 record.
In their first match Saturday, the Cougars beat Grace College 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22. Lorelei Porter had 14 kills for IUK, Tori Wilkinson 12 and Audrey Strawsma 10. Allison Richman scored on four blocks. Alyvia Smith patrolled the back line with 29 digs. Ellie Garland had 10.
In their last match of the tourney, the Cougars fell to Cumberland 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16. Smith finished with 25 digs and Mya Shively had seven. Strawsma had 13 kills, Wilkinson 10 and Porter eight.
The Cougars (6-2) return to the court on Friday and Saturday at the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invite at Grand Rapids, Michigan. IUK opens Friday against St. Xavier University of Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.