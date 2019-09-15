Bowling callouts set for local H.S. program
Callout sessions are planned for Friday and Saturday for high school boys and girls interested in joining the Indiana high school bowling program.
The sessions are scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, both at Heritage Lanes. Interested individuals can sign up and have questions answered during these times.
Participating schools in the local conference include Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton and Lewis Cass. All schools are looking for more bowlers.
Cunningham hits hole-in-one at KCC
Greg Cunningham hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the Kokomo Country Club. It came on No. 16, which plays 172 yards. He used a 5-iron. Garrett Miller witnessed the shot.
