Kats’ Bidunga to run with Junior All-Stars
Kokomo boys basketball star Flory Bidunga will play with the Indiana Junior All-Stars this summer.
Bidunga was one of six players selected to the Core Group. The others are Jack Benter of Brownstown Central, Kanon Catchings of Brownsburg, Micah Davis of Franklin Community, Tyler Parrish of Chesterton and K.J. Windham of Ben Davis.
Bidunga led the Kats to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game. He made 246 of 305 shots (80.7%) from the field. He won Indiana Player of the Year awards from Gatorade and MaxPreps.
In addition to the Core Group, six players each were voted to squads labeled Red Group and Blue Group.
The Red Group players are Sabien Cain of University, Camron Casky of Pike, Josiah Dunham of Evansville Christian, Taray Howell of Evansville Bosse, Ron Rutland III of Indianapolis Attucks and Justin Sims of Chesterton.
The Blue Group players are Isaac Andrews of Wapahani, Trey Buchanan of Westfield, Aaron Fine of Noblesville, Brauntae Johnson of Fort Wayne North, Jaelyn Johnson of Portage and Jevon Lewis Jr. of Fort Wayne Wayne.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 at Jeffersonville. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 7 at a site to be announced.
The Core Group players will play in both games. The Red and Blue groups each will play in one game, the Red Group against the Kentucky Juniors and the Blue Group against the Indiana Seniors.
Balanced BobKats blast Leprechauns
LEBANON — The Kokomo BobKats beat the Lebanon Leprechauns 114-92 Friday in an Upper Midwest Division clash in The Basketball League.
Up 27-19 after the first quarter and 49-42 at halftime, the BobKats broke it open by outscoring the Leprechauns 28-19 in the third quarter for a 77-61 lead.
Larry Plummer scored 23 points to lead a balanced BobKat offense. Derek Hawthorne and Bradlee Lewis scored 15 points apiece, Tremont Moore scored 13 points, Edward Oliver-Hampton and Johnny Griffin Jr. had 12 apiece and James McKelvin had 11.
Oliver-Hampton grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Hawthorne dished five assists.
The BobKats lead the Upper Midwest Division. They are next in action Sunday when they visit the West Virginia Grind.
Evansville to host wrestling state meet
The 86th annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville. The two-day meet is scheduled for Feb. 16-17, 2024.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which has hosted the state meet every year since it opened in 2000, will be home to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on the same weekend.
The Ford Center, which has an approximate capacity of 11,000, is in downtown Evansville and has served as host of the Evansville Wrestling Semistate for 11 of the last 12 years since opening in 2011.
