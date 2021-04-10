IUK soccer players earn notice from RSC
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – IU Kokomo sophomore forward Keely Hoopingarner was named to the all-River States Conference women’s soccer first team and IUK sophomore defender Kerenza Kent was named to the second team as the league announced its postseason honor squad on Friday.
Additionally, IUK’s Karlee Kellett was the Cougars’ representative on the league’s Champions of Character team, which honors one player per school.
Midway forward Brynn Bradley was the RSC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. West Virginia Tech goalie Jenna Miller was the Defensive Player of the Year.
IUK finished the season recently with a 6-10-1 overall record and 4-5-1 in the RSC.
Meetings set for 2 Chippendale leagues
Two Chippendale women’s golf leagues have announced plans for the upcoming season.
The Chippendale Thursday Evening Ladies League will have its organizational meeting on April 22 at 6 p.m. upstairs in the Chippendale clubhouse. The league consists of a 9-hole format where two-woman teams play matches against other teams. The league opens play March 6.
The Chippendale Tuesday Morning Ladies League will have its organizational meeting on April 27 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming season. The meeting is upstairs in the clubhouse. The league will run as a 9-hole or 18-hole individual score league with the first competition teeing off on May 4.
Participants at the meetings are asked to social distance and wear a mask if possible.
For more information contact Chippendale at 765-453-7079.
