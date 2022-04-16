Bidunga receives national notice
MaxPreps on Thursday named Kokomo boys basketball star Flory Bidunga to its Sophomore All-America Team.
MaxPreps had first, second and third teams (five players apiece) and honorable mention. Bidunga made the second team. Selections were based on team success and individual production along with local, regional and state honors from the recently completed season.
The 6-foot-10 Bidunga averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots. He led the Kats to a 20-8 record and Class 4A sectional and regional titles.
Previously, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Bidunga to its Supreme 15 underclass all-state squad and the Associated Press had the Kat big man on its all-state second team. He was the only non-senior to finish in the top 10 in voting for AP all-state, which is not divided by school size or grade level.
Also, Bidunga was the MVP of the KT All-Area Team and made the All-North Central Conference team.
Keefer retiring after long LN run
INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence North boys basketball coach Jack Keefer is retiring.
Keefer has coached at LN since the school opened in 1976. Prior to that, he coached at his alma mater, Oak Hill, for four seasons.
Keefer went 804-312 in his 46 seasons at LN. He led the Wildcats to the state championship in 1989 and to Class 4A state titles in 2004, ‘05 and ‘06. LN beat Kokomo 74-57 for the the ‘89 title; the Wildcats had the all-time great duo of Greg Oden and Mike Conley for the other three titles.
Overall, Keefer had a career record of 865-338. He ranks No. 2 in state history for wins behind Bloomington South’s J.R. Holmes, who has 880. Holmes is still active.
Callaghan, Mills lead IUK to win
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The IU Kokomo baseball team beat Brescia University 9-1 Friday afternoon in a River States Conference game. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but heavy rain in the area postponed the second game.
Owen Callaghan earned the win after pitching eight innings and striking out a season-high 12. Mason Whiteley pitched the ninth and struck out the side.
Former Western standout Pat Mills led the Cougars at the plate. He went 2 for 5 with his team-best 13th home run. Dylan Steele drove in three runs and Riley Garczynsk and Seth Denoyer drove in two apiece.
IUK (22-14 overall, 12-3 RSC) and Brescia will look to play two games today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.