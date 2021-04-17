BobKats beat Flight, push record to 3-0
The Kokomo BobKats continued their hot start to their inaugural season with a 115-100 victory over the Dayton Flight on Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Eugene German and Tremont Moore led the BobKats’ charge to 3-0. German scored 29 points and also had six assists, five rebounds and two steals. He is averaging 26.3 points. Moore scored 13 points and dominated the glass with 18 rebounds.
For the second straight game, the BobKats put six scorers in double figures. Backing German and Moore were Akil Douglas (12 points), Peru’s Logan Primerano (11), A.J. Patty (11) and Martrellian Gibson (10). Patty had 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Led by German’s 11-of-18 shooting, Kokomo finished 46 of 91 from the field.
The BobKats return to action Sunday when they host the Indy Express at 3:05 p.m. It’s a matchup of the top two teams in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division. The Express had a 2-0 record entering Friday.
The Express’ roster includes former Kokomo High School standout Alan Arnett.
IU Kokomo baseball wins 5th straight
With shutout pitching from Max McKee and Ryan Beck, the IU Kokomo baseball team beat visiting Brescia 7-0 Friday in the opener of the River States Conference rivals’ three-game series. It was the Cougars’ fifth straight victory to move IUK to 20-16 overall and 8-8 in the league.
McKee (4-2) started and was stellar in eight innings for the win. He gave up just three hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out 10. Beck threw the last inning with a hit, no walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Kokomo’s Nos. 3 through 9 hitters each collected at least one hit and amassed 13 total. Austin Weiler was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs scored, Pat Mills was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Jake Leverenz hit a three-run homer. Riley Garczynski was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Jared Heard was 2 for 4 with a run, and Cody Bible was also 2 for 4.
IUK and Brescia play a doubleheader at Kokomo Municipal Stadium today at noon.
