Kokomo BobKats beat All-Americans
The Kokomo BobKats beat the Indiana All-Americans 121-116 in action at Memorial Gym Friday night. The squads are Lower Midwest Division rivals in The Basketball League.
Derek Hawthorne, a first-team all-TBL performer last week with the BobKats, scored 29 points for Kokomo. He was signed this week. Johnny Griffin Jr. scored 22, Tremont Moore 15, Devin Harris 14 and Mike Tillman 12. Griffin snagged 15 rebounds.
The Bobkats (2-6) return to Memorial Gym tonight to host another division foe, the Lebanon Leprechauns at 7 p.m.
IU Kokomo splits DH with Midway
The IUK baseball game split a home doubleheader with River States Conference rival Midway on Friday, winning the opener 15-5 and dropping the closer 5-4.
In the opener, Owen Callaghan threw 7 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up five earned runs in the first inning, then settled in for a stretch of scoreless frames. IUK turned the game its way with 14 runs over the third through sixth innings. Pat Mills went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to pace the Cougars. Jared Heard and Jack Leverenz also had two RBIs each.
In the closer, Ben Harris started and threw six innings with three runs (two earned) but did not get a decision. Reliever Ryan Beck took the loss. Leverenz was 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and Heard was 2 for 3 with two runs.
IUK (19-11) and Midway return to Kokomo Municipal at noon today to close the series.
