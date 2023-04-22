BobKats at home tonight, Sunday
Fans looking to catch the Kokomo BobKats in action have two chances this weekend as the BobKats play tonight and Sunday at Memorial Gym.
First, Kokomo hosts the KW Titans tonight at 7:05. The Titans are from the National Basketball League of Canada.
The BobKats return to action Sunday when they host the West Virginia Grind at 3:05 p.m. in a matchup of teams from The Basketball League’s Upper Midwest Division.
IUK baseball splits DH at Point Park
PITTSBURGH — The IU Kokomo baseball team split a River States Conference twinbill at Point Park on Friday, beating the host squad 5-4 in the nine-inning opening game and falling 10-1 in the seven-inning closer.
In the first game, IUK rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to overturn a 4-2 deficit. Noah Hurlock tied the game with a two-run homer and Riley Garczynski plated the winner with a single. Garzynski and Tucker Platt had big games, each collecting three hits.
Reliever Brandon Bultemeier (3-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win in the opener. He didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out two. Lucas Letsinger started and threw seven innings for the Cougars with eight hits, a walk, four runs (three earned) and five strikeouts.
In the second game, Point Park scored two runs in the bottom of the first and piled up runs quickly. Thomas Obergfell led the IUK offense with two hits. Platt had an RBI single. Those were all IUK’s hits in that game. IUK starter J.T. Holton took the loss.
The Cougars (24-18, 14-9 RSC) finish the series at Point Park today at noon.
