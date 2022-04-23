Perkins pitches IU past Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON — IU’s baseball team beat Nebraska 8-7 Friday in the opener of a Big Ten series.
Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Jack Perkins started for the Hoosiers and earned the win. Perkins (3-2) pitched 6.1 innings, including six shutout innings to start the game. He allowed six hits and four runs, struck out eight and walked four. He also hit two batters with pitches.
Nebraska (14-22, 4-6 B1G) and IU (15-22, 3-7) have single games today and Sunday.
IUK baseball falls to RSC leader
River States Conference baseball leader IU Southeast scored eight runs in the final four innings to pull away from IU Kokomo 10-3 in a league game Friday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The NAIA 18th-ranked Grenadiers led just 2-1 before dropping four runs in the top of the fourth to take control.
With the victory, IUSE moved to 16-3 in the conference, taking sole possession of first place. IUK fell to 15-4 in the league, 1.5 games behind.
Noah Hurlock went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Cougars. Riley Garczynski was 2 for 4 with a triple. Tomas Obergfell doubled. Owen Callaghan (6-4) started and took the loss, throwing 5 2/3 with 10 hits, four runs (all earned) a walk and two strikeouts.
The Cougars (24-16) and Grenadiers (30-12) return to KMS today for a doubleheader starting at noon.
Beck knocks in ace at Wildcat Creek
Local golfer Dick Beck recently hit a hole-in-one while playing a round at Wildcat Creek. Beck used a 5-iron to ace hole No. 3, which was playing 144 yards. It was Beck’s 10th career hole in one. Tom Beck and Bob Elkins witnessed the shot.
