Parrott leading Cards in MAC women’s golf
SILVER LAKE, Ohio — Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott is tied for 26th place after two rounds in the Mid-American Conference women’s golf tournament at Silver Lake C.C.
Parrott, a Ball State freshman, had scores of 80 and 81 in Friday’s two rounds. She had the Cardinals’ second-best score in each round and is tied for their best overall score.
The tournament concludes today with another 18 holes.
BSU men’s basketball lands NIU transfer
MUNCIE — Ball State men’s basketball coach James Whitford has bolstered his lineup with the addition of in-conference transfer Tyler Cochran, who signed this week to play with the Cardinals beginning in 2021-22.
Cochran, who will have three years of eligibility, comes to BSU from after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game (all team highs) in the 2020-21 season, which was abbreviated by injury and COVID-19 protocols. He played in 12 games and scored in double figures 11 times, including a 26-point effort vs. Buffalo.
Purdue women’s hoops adds Illinois transfer
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women’s basketball coach Sharon Versyp on Friday announced the addition of in-conference transfer Jeanae Terry for the 2021-22 season.
Terry played the past two seasons at Illinois. As a sophomore in 2020-21, the 5-foot-11 guard started all 23 games and averaged 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She scored a career-high 28 points against Wisconsin and had an impressive line of 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists against Penn State.
Terry ranked eighth in the Big Ten in assists, 11th in rebounds and ninth in total steals. She was one of five players in the nation to average 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
IU Kokomo baseball splits doubleheader
PITTSBURGH — IU Kokomo’s baseball team split a River States Conference doubleheader against Point Park on Friday. After the Cougars dropped the opener, Renton Poole and Eston Stull combined for a no-hitter in the second game.
In the nine-inning opener, Point Park took a 2-1 win, snapping IUK’s seven-game winning streak. The Cougars had an 8-3 advantage in hits, but did not capitalize. Dylan Janke was 3 for 5 with a double to lead the Cougars and Austin Weiler drove in their lone run. Max McKee took the loss. Ryan Beck offered 2 1/3 innings of perfect relief, retiring all seven batters he faced.
In the second game, which was seven innings, Poole and Stull pitched IUK to a 2-1 win. Poole pitched six innings for the win and Stull pitched the seventh for the save. Poole struck out eight and walked one and Stull struck out three and walked one.
Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Noah Hurlock hit a solo home run.
IUK (23-17, 11-9 RSC) and Point Park (31-11, 17-6) play again today to wrap up the series.
3 IUK tennis players receive RSC honors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Three members of the IU Kokomo women’s tennis team were honored Thursday when the River States Conference released its postseason honors.
IUK’s Gabbie Orlando was named to the All-RSC first team, Larissa O’Rourke was named to the second team and Casey Newhouse was IUK’s representative on the Champions of Character team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.