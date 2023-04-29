IUK rallies for win in series opener
IU Kokomo’s baseball team scored three runs early and two runs late to beat Rio Grande 5-4 Friday at Municipal Stadium in the opener of a three-game series to close the regular season.
IUK scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit. Luke Barnes drew a leadoff walk and Jack Leverenz sacrificed pinch-runner Garrett Lupoi to second. Pinch-hitter Jarod Gillespie singled to score Lupoi with the tying run and Gillespie took second on an error. Pinch-runner Gavin Smith replaced Gillespie and Riley Garczynski singled to score him with the go-ahead run.
In the first inning, Noah Hurlock had a three-run triple to give the Cougars an early lead.
Lucas Letsinger started and pitched six innings. He allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and two walks. Brandon Bultemeir (4-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings out of the bullpen and Connor Hurt recorded the final out for the save.
IUK (25-19 overall, 15-10 RSC) and Rio Grande (24-24, 14-11) are scheduled to play a doubleheader today beginning at noon. IUK needs to win just one of the two games to take fourth place in the final standings while Rio Grande needs a sweep.
Deis pitches Wildkats past Northwestern
Dameion Deis pitched a complete game to lead Kokomo’s baseball team past Northwestern 5-2 Friday night on the Tigers’ turf.
Deis (1-3) scattered five hits and did not allow an earned run. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
The Wildkats (4-11) had seven hits. J.J. Gillespie had two singles, Dalton Dixon and Musashi Otsubo each had a triple, and Patrick Hardimon had a double. Otsubo, Hardimon, Jacob Walker, Larry Hamilton and Issac Flamino drove in a run apiece.
Cameron Davis had a double for Northwestern (10-6). Karson Briggs started and took the loss.
“This week the top of our lineup has struggled to get on and produce,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “Bottom of our lineup is doing well, pitching is doing well, we’ve just got to get the top of our lineup back on track.”
Eastern baseball improves to 12-5
ROCHESTER — Eastern’s baseball team beat Elkhart Christian Academy 8-1 Thursday at Rochester.
Colt Snyder pitched six scoreless innings for the win. He allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. Perry Kochensparger pitched the seventh.
Corbin Snyder went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs and Reid Keisling went 2 for 4 with two runs. Keisling also stole three bases.
Also for the Comets (12-5), Lucas Fewell and Braden Mumaugh drove in two runs apiece and Kochensparger had one RBI.
BobKats fall short to Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Canada — The Newfoundland Rogues edged the Kokomo BobKats 120-117 Friday night in the middle game of a three-game series.
Kokomo’s Derek Hawthorne stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals. Larry Plummer led Kokomo with 23 points and Edward Oliver-Hampton scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Also for the BobKats, Johnny Griffin Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds and T.J. Henderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Kokomo won Wednesday’s opener 111-110. The rubber game is today.
