IUK baseball wins opener
MIDWAY, Ky. – The IUK baseball team scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning on an error and an RBI single by Austin Weiler to break a deadlock and beat Midway 5-3 Friday in the opener of a three-game set of River States Conference games.
IUK got an outstanding relief outing from Easton Stull for the win. Stull allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out eight in 3 1/3 innings. He entered with two out in the seventh and pitched the rest of the game. Stull is 4-0 on the season with a 3.04 ERA.
Weiler went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in, and Sean Becker was 3 for 4 with a run scored to highlight IUK’s offense.
IUK (15-14, 7-6 RSC) and Midway (7-15, 6-6 RSC) play a doubleheader today, staring at noon.
IUK tennis tops Midway
The IUK women’s tennis team topped River States Conference rival Midway 5-2 Friday to move to 5-1 in RSC action.
In singles play, IUK ‘s Gabbie Orlando won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, Casey Newhouse won 6-1, 6-2, Bri Abrahamson won 6-1, 6-4, and Andrea Saylor won 6-1, 6-3. In doubles play, the team of Reese Johnson and Newhouse won 6-1, and the Abrahamson-Saylor tandem won 6-4.
The Cougars (9-11) return to RSC action against IU East on Tuesday.
IHSAA to freeze figures 1 year
On Friday, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved retaining school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle and delaying realignment for one school year.
An IHSAA statement said this year’s enrollment numbers showed significant fluctuation likely affected by the pandemic and raising questions about the accuracy of a new realignment at this time.
While the classification cycle holds for a year, points earned through the tournament success factor last season and this school year will still be applied toward sectional groupings for the 2021-22 school year. So schools will remain in their current classification except where success factor is involved.
The IHSAA plans to resume reclassification of team sports using enrollment figures from the 2021-22 school year for the following two-year cycle.
