IUK baseball splits with WV Tech
The IU Kokomo baseball squad split a pair of River States Conference games with West Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Cougars won the opener 5-0 behind a complete game shutout from hurler Lucas Letsinger. He threw all nine frames with just four hits, no walks and a dozen strikeouts. Dylan Steele fueled the IUK offense, going 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run. Jack Leverenz and Noah Hurlcok each had an RBI double, and Nolan Bowser drove in a run and scored once.
Tech beat IUK 8-6 in the seven-inning closer. Leverenz was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, Bowser was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Tucker Platt was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Starter Ben Harris threw five innings with one run (earned), a walk and seven strikeouts. He departed with a 6-1 lead but WVT scored seven runs over the sixth and seventh. Third reliever Garrison Brege took the loss.
IUK (18-15, 8-8 RSC) and Tech (16-20, 9-8 RSC) return to KMS at noon today for the final game of the series.
NW’s Armstrong wins IIAAA award
Former Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year, has been recipient of the Charles Maas Award by the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The award, named for the IIAAA’s founding father and former IHSAA assistant commissioner is given annually to an athletic administrator who has made outstanding contributions to interscholastic athletics.
The IIAAA is divided into six districts and Armstrong was the District 2 award winner, then won the full state award, selected from the six districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.