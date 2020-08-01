Post 6 baseball offering tryouts
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball program is holding tryouts for the 2021 season today and Sunday at the field behind CFD Investments, 2704 S. Goyer Rd. Times will be 2 p.m. for 17U each day and 3:30 p.m. for 19U each day. Players will need to furnish their own equipment.
In addition, a third tryout is scheduled for Tuesday at the Sixers’ home field in Highland Park. Times are 5 p.m. for 17U and 6:30 p.m. for 19U.
Players need to attend only one of the three sessions.
Questions can be directed to Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net.
Eastern sets plans for first practices
GREENTOWN — Eastern High School has announced first practice times and days for its fall sports teams. Athletes must have all necessary paperwork turned into the athletic office before they can begin practicing. This includes IHSAA Physical, IHSAA Health History and Questionnaire and Consent and Release Certificate.
Below are the start dates, times, and locations for the high school teams. Information for the middle school teams will be announced next week.
• Girls golf: Noon Monday; meet at Chippendale G.C.
• Football: 3:30 p.m. Monday; meet in Locker Room A.
• Volleyball: 3:30 p.m. Monday in the main gym.
• Boys soccer: 3:30 p.m. Monday at the soccer field.
• Girls soccer: 9:00 a.m. Monday at the soccer field.
• Boys and girls XC: 3 p.m. Monday; meet at Door No. 8 (student entrance).
• Boys tennis: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courts.
• Cheerleading: 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria.
Robison, Dyer win titles in LJGT’s Peru event
PERU — Peru’s Corbin Robison and Bunker Hill’s Piercey Dyer won titles during the Lifestyle Junior Golf Tour’s event at Rock Hollow G.C. on Thursday.
Playing his home course, Robison carded a 2-over 74 to top the Collegiate Men’s Division. The 2020 Peru graduate is an incoming IU Kokomo recruit.
Dyer won the girls 10-11 division, which played nine holes. She carded a 2-over 38.
IUK to hold outing at Wildcat Creek
IU Kokomo’s golf outing is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Wildcat Creek G.C. Registration and lunch are planned for 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $100 per player ($400 per foursome) and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. The deadline to enter is Aug. 19. Online registration is available at IUK.edu/golfouting.
Sponsorship opportunities are available on beverage carts, flags and tee boxes. For more information, contact Kevin Soderman at ksoderma@indiana.edu or 765-455-9205.
