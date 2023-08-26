Wildkat boys to play in Classic
Kokomo’s boys basketball team has been picked to participate in the Forum Tipoff Classic this coming season. The Classic is Dec. 9 at Southport High School with six games on the schedule.
The full field for the event is not yet set, but other schools which have accepted invitations to play in the Classic include Lawrence North, Noblesville, Guerin Catholic, and Southport.
Kokomo was the Class 4A state runner-up last season after falling to unbeaten Ben Davis in the title game. The Wildkats return several mainstays from last season, including center Flory Bidunga, forward Karson Rogers and guards Reis Beard and Zion Bellamy.
IUK volleyball wins 2 matches
The IU Kokomo volleyball team went 2-0 Friday in the first day of its season-opening IU Kokomo Volleyball Invitational at the Student Events and Activities Center.
The Cougars kicked off the season with a 29-27, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Cornerstone University. Then in their second match, the Cougars swept Mount Vernon Nazarene 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.
The Cougars continue action in the invitational today with a noon matchup against Bethel University, and a 2 p.m. match against Campbellsville University.
Kats edge Tigers in boys soccer
Kokomo’s boys soccer team beat Northwestern 2-1 on a steamy Thursday night on the Tigers’ turf.
The Tigers struck first when Dylan Rubinocci scored 10 minutes into the match. The Kats’ Flory Bidunga scored the equalizer late in the first half.
In the second half, Kokomo’s Lorenzo Del Bo scored the go-ahead goal from the left side of the box off of Bidunga’s assist with just under 10:00 to play.
Kokomo freshman keeper Ethan Landrum had nine saves.
The Kats (1-3) visit Oak Hill today. The Tigers (2-3) visit Yorktown today.
