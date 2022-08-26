IUK volley opens with 2 victories
UPLAND – The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team beat St. Thomas and Clarke Friday in the Cougars’ season-opening matches at the Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament at Taylor University.
IUK topped St. Thomas 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25 in its opening match of the day. Sidney Gerig smashed 17 kills and Audrey Strawsma had eight kills and eight blocks. Lorelei Porter had six kills. Alyvia Smith had 21 digs. Kaley Lyons had 23 assists and Allison Richman 14.
In the second match, the Cougars dispatched Clarke 25-14, 25-16, 25-15. Maggie Connell had seven kills and Strawsma and Richman each had six. Smith had 15 digs. Lyons had 14 assists and Richman 13.
IUK (2-0) faces No. 22 Taylor at 10 a.m. and Concordia at 2:30 p.m. today at Taylor’s Odle Arena.
Cougar runners open season
The IUK men’s and women’s cross country teams started their seasons Friday by hosting the IU Kokomo Cougar Cross Country Classic.
The Cougar women’s squad finished second. Leslie Sprankles led IUK’s runners.
On the men’s side, IUK took third with former Western High School athlete Drew Caldwell leading the Cougar runners.
Lasecki aces par-4 hole at KCC
Chatham Hills G.C. assistant pro Dillon Lasecki hit a hole in one during a round at the Kokomo Country Club recently. Lasecki aced the par-4 No. 9, which was playing 295 yards. KCC pro Cary Hungate said it was the first ace on that par-4 hole he’s aware of in club history.
Lasecki used a TaylorMade Sim 2 driver to ace the hole, recording his second career ace. Kaleb Freshwater, Gabe Beronta and Eron Hoop witnessed the shot.
Rossville tops Eastern in volley
ROSSVILLE – Eastern’s volleyball team took the opening set Thursday night but host Rossville responded by winning the next three to top Eastern 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19.
Shelby Rice had 26 service receptions, 18 digs and 18 service points for the Comets. Audra Flanary had 18 receptions, 18 digs and 10 kills. Adalyn Downing had 17 service points. Jenna Odle had 11 kills.
“It was a great match,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “I am proud of the girls. They did everything I asked them to do and gave 100%. Rossville played a little cleaner and did a great job defensively.”
