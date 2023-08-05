Western’s Mercer takes 1st at BC Invitational
OXFORD – Western’s Elizabeth Mercer was medalist as the girls golf squads from Western and Northwestern were in action at the Benton Central Invitational on Friday at Oak Grove C.C.
Mercer carded a 72 to take first place for the fourth year in a row. Gracie Burns shot 103, and Grace Williams and Annalise Dixon each shot 107. Burns, Williams, Dixon and Kenzie Creason (117) each shot a personal best for the Panthers. Western finished with a score of 389.
Northwestern was incomplete. Berkley Wray led the three-member squad with 93. Mia Shoaff shot 103 and Anna Cobble 117.
Jackrabbits drop series at Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford Rivets swept a two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, beating the Jackrabbits 4-1 Friday after topping Kokomo 10-3 on Thursday.
In Friday night’s game, Rockford limited Kokomo to four hits. Camden Hayslip had the bulk of the Jackrabbits’ offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Starter Jon Laguire-Cruz took the loss.
In Thursday’s game, Nolan Christianson went 3 for 4 and Noah Christenson went 2 for 3, accounting for half the Jackrabbits’ hits. Jason Carrig added a double. Starter Ian Asken took the loss.
Kokomo returns home today to start a two-day set against Kenosha at Kokomo Memorial Stadium. Tonight’s game is at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 5:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.